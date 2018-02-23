Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 23, 2018
Live and let die: How apathy killed No One Lives Forever

February 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
There's an interesting article over on Kotaku that digs into why the proposed remake of popular stealth-shooter No One Lives Forever is dead in the water for no other reason than sheer apathy. 

Despite the best efforts of Nightdive Studios, the team in charge of the on-hold System Shock reboot, the franchise might never again see the light of day because nobody can (or rather wants to) work out who owns the rights. 

You see, Activision, Warner Bros., and 20th Century Fox each have a claim to the license, meaning Nightdive would have to talk to all three parties and untangle a convoluted legal web to push ahead with its proposed remaster.

If it sounds like a mighty task, that's because it is, and it's one that illustrates just how difficult it can be to get video game reboots, remasters, and reimaginings off the ground. 

"We knew from the Monolith connection that Warner Bros had some ownership, not sure exactly what, but at the very least, they were involved with the development of the code," explains Nightdive's director of business, Larry Kuperman, revealing how the team started unpicking the 

"Remember, the game ran on the LithTech engine. So we started talking with Warner Bros. and Warner Bros. said, 'Well, it wouldn't be possible to do a deal with you because Activision has some ownership of this and we'd have to have them involved in this process.'"

Eventually Nightdive went back to Activision, but after a few back and forth exchanges it became clear the publisher had no idea what rights it held. 

"They replied that they thought they might have some rights, but that any records predated digital storage. So we're talking about a contract in a box someplace." Kuperman added. "The image I get is the end of Indiana Jones… somewhere in a box, maybe in the bowels of Activision."

Soon after the publisher confessed it had no idea where that metaphorical Ark of the Covenant could be, and after a series of similar mishaps and misfortunes, Nightdive was forced to let the dream die. 

The full story is chock full of even more insightful anecdotes, so get yourself over to Kotaku and check it out.

