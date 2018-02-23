Google opens up ARCore access as SDK exits preview

Google has launched version 1.0 of its ARCore augmented reality SDK, pushing the tool out of preview and allowing developers to create and publish AR apps to the Google Play Store.

First launched into a preview phase last August, Google’s ARCore uses motion tracking, light estimation tech, and environmental understanding to merge virtual content with real-world environments, all through the lens of a smartphone.

The full release boosts the number of Android devices that support ARCore apps up to 13, though Google is eyeing partnerships with other manufacturers to add more devices to that pool. Currently, only select phones in the Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LGE V30, ASUS Zenfone, and OnePlus families are supported. A full list of those devices and the manufacturers introducing support later this year can be found on Google’s blog.

Google says that developers that have already used ARCore during its preview phase are now able to publish their creations to the Google Play Store. Additionally, those des will likely notice improvements and additional support hitting the devkit with the 1.0 update, including improved environmental understanding that allows players to place virtual objects on uniquely textured surfaces.

More information on the release can be found on Google’s developer portal.