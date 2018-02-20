Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Game Closure is looking for a System Software Engineer

Get a job: Game Closure is looking for a System Software Engineer

February 23, 2018 | By Staff
February 23, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

System Software EngineerGame Closure

Location: Mountain View, California​

Game Closure is on the hunt for System Software Engineers to help us build the social games that guide the development of our mobile game engine. We are a 45 ­strong and growing team with offices in Mountain View, California, Oregon and Tokyo. If you want to join us to make great games on our cutting­ edge technology and truly make an impact, then we want to talk to you!

As a System Software Engineer at Game Closure, you will play a pivotal role in creating a platform to revolutionize the mobile game development industry. Our engineers are generally amazing at something and great at everything else. We write cross-­compilers, custom browsers, ARM7 assembly, GPU shaders, Node.js & Python back­ends, JavaScript game APIs and tools, and whatever else it takes. No matter what you work on each day, you will work with the best engineers in the world; we have top talent in every part of our stack.

The Role:

  •  Be a key member of a high performing software engineering team.
  • Play a critical role in day-­to-­day coding, performance profiling, optimization, and general troubleshooting.
  • Collaborate with design, engineering, and production teams to devise optimal engineering solutions to game requirements.
  • Architect and code sophisticated client/server systems for mobile gaming.
  • Learn from and mentor other engineers on your team.
  • Take ownership of your projects to make them the best they can possibly be.
  • Provide valuable input on the company's long-term engineering roadmap and help identify areas of opportunity for improvement.
  • Define the cutting edge of social gaming!

Desired Skills:

  • Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent experience.
  • 3+ years of professional software engineering experience.
  • Experience writing clean, testable, high­-quality code with a special focus on mobile performance.
  • Solid familiarity with 3rd party SDKs, analytics, and A/B testing in mobile games.
  • Ability to interact with peers in a constructive and productive style.
  • Strong Computer Science fundamentals in object­-oriented design, algorithms, and data structures.
  • Familiarity with git, svn, or other VCS.
  • Good communication skills and the ability to work effectively on shared projects with designers, artists, testers, product managers, and other developers.
  • Strong team player with a positive attitude.

Bonus:

  • Canvas animation work
  • 2+ years of game development experience with multiple shipped titles
  • Both Android and iOS game development experience
  • Specialized skills in a particular area of game development (for example: UI, Physics, graphics, multiplayer, game logic, etc.)

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Kaneva
Kaneva — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[02.23.18]
Software Engineer Game Development
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Troy, New York, United States
[02.23.18]
Lecturer, Senior Lecturer or Professor of Practice in Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences
Seismic Games
Seismic Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.23.18]
Backend Engineer
Lone Wolf Development
Lone Wolf Development — San Jose, California, United States
[02.22.18]
Veteran C++ Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

GDC 2018 Level Design Workshop: An expert roundtable Q&A
Road to the IGF: Subset Games' Into the Breach
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild big winner at DICE Awards
Net Neutrality repeal effective starting on April 23


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image