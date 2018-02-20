Get a job: Game Closure is looking for a System Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Mountain View, California​

Game Closure is on the hunt for System Software Engineers to help us build the social games that guide the development of our mobile game engine. We are a 45 ­strong and growing team with offices in Mountain View, California, Oregon and Tokyo. If you want to join us to make great games on our cutting­ edge technology and truly make an impact, then we want to talk to you!

As a System Software Engineer at Game Closure, you will play a pivotal role in creating a platform to revolutionize the mobile game development industry. Our engineers are generally amazing at something and great at everything else. We write cross-­compilers, custom browsers, ARM7 assembly, GPU shaders, Node.js & Python back­ends, JavaScript game APIs and tools, and whatever else it takes. No matter what you work on each day, you will work with the best engineers in the world; we have top talent in every part of our stack.

The Role:

Be a key member of a high performing software engineering team.

Play a critical role in day-­to-­day coding, performance profiling, optimization, and general troubleshooting.

Collaborate with design, engineering, and production teams to devise optimal engineering solutions to game requirements.

Architect and code sophisticated client/server systems for mobile gaming.

Learn from and mentor other engineers on your team.

Take ownership of your projects to make them the best they can possibly be.

Provide valuable input on the company's long-term engineering roadmap and help identify areas of opportunity for improvement.

Define the cutting edge of social gaming!

Desired Skills:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent experience.

3+ years of professional software engineering experience.

Experience writing clean, testable, high­-quality code with a special focus on mobile performance.

Solid familiarity with 3rd party SDKs, analytics, and A/B testing in mobile games.

Ability to interact with peers in a constructive and productive style.

Strong Computer Science fundamentals in object­-oriented design, algorithms, and data structures.

Familiarity with git, svn, or other VCS.

Good communication skills and the ability to work effectively on shared projects with designers, artists, testers, product managers, and other developers.

Strong team player with a positive attitude.

Bonus:

Canvas animation work

2+ years of game development experience with multiple shipped titles

Both Android and iOS game development experience

Specialized skills in a particular area of game development (for example: UI, Physics, graphics, multiplayer, game logic, etc.)

