How '80s culture trickled down into the design of Crossing Souls

A couple weeks ago, developer Fourattic and publisher Devolver Digital released Crossing Souls, an '80s-themed adventure game fused with styilized pixel art and loaded with minigames that not only reference '80s pop culture, but design mechanics familiar to any child playing video games in the same time period.

After the game came out, we were lucky to speak with lead artist Juanga Jaen about Crossing Souls' art direction, but today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, we wanted to move that conversation along to talk about the game's overall development and design. Thankfully, Fourattic's Juan Diego & Fernando de luna Romero, who designed and programmed the game, were willing to join us for for that conversation.

If you have interest in '80s-themed design, and are curious about how the spread of American culture across the sea affected the lives of game developers in other countries, you should watch the full conversation embedded up above.

