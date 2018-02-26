PAX producer ReedPOP acquires Gamer Network

ReedPOP, the producer behind the Penny Arcade Expo family of video game events, has branched its event-focused business out into editorial with the acquisition of Eurogamer parent company Gamer Network.

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed, but the endgame sees ReedPOP gain ownership of Gamer Network’s many properties, including Eurogamer, RockPaperShotgun, GamesIndustry.biz, VG247, Outside Xbox, Digital Foundry, and USgamer.

The acquisition also sees ReedPOP add EGX and EGX Rezzed to its catalog of events and expos alongside the company’s existing shows like PAX and New York Comic Con.

In a press release, ReedPOP noted that all staff will remain with the company as the brands change hands. As far as leadership changes go, Gamer Network co-founder Rupert Loman is remaining with the company to focus on ReedPOP’s global games strategy and expansion while COO Simon Maxwell takes on the role of Gamer Network Managing Director and vice president of ReedPOP UK.