February 26, 2018
February 26, 2018
February 26, 2018
View All     RSS
Come see the Warframe team share community management tips at GDC 2018

February 26, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing, GDC

As you get ready for the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, don't skip a great talk from the team at Digital Extremes that breaks down everything they've learned about community management in 5 years of operating Warframe!

This is a big deal because Warframe is a cross-platform free-to-play game, and in her Business & Marketing track talk on "Whose Game Is It, Anyway? How Community Relationships Shape Games: Lessons from 5 Years on the Front Lines of 'Warframe'" live ops and community director Rebecca Ford will share insight into how the game's community has been nurtured and built up.

Attendees of this talk can expect to learn how best to work with a diverse, unpredictable community, how far to take transparency, how to use community feedback in a fast-paced dev cycle, what to do when decisions fail and succeed, and more.

It promises to be fascinating, especially if you're a community manager or working on a live game, so don't skip it! For more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

For more information about GDC 2018, which runs March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

