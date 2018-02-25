Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get useful game dev tips from Unity, Amazon, and Autodesk at GDC 2018

February 27, 2018 | By Staff
If you're coming to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, organizers would like to quickly let you know about some of the great day-long sponsored developer days taking place at the show!

These developer day sessions take place during the first two days of GDC (Monday and Tuesday, March 19th and 20th) and offer you an opportunity to engage with and learn from some of the top players in the industry.

For example, Amazon is actually presenting two full days of talks this year: one focused on the Amazon Appstore on Monday, and then another focused on its Lumberyard engine on Tuesday.

Both will span a wide gamut of interesting Amazon-related topics, including how to improve your game's reach with Amazon's Twitch platform, how to build voice-first games for the Amazon Alexa family of voice assistant devices, and how to use Amazon Web Services in everything from multiplayer game design to machine learning in game development. You won't want to miss it!

Also, game dev toolmaker Autodesk will have a full day dedicated to showing you how to better use its products and services. It starts on Tuesday with an opening presentation on where Autodesk is at in terms of 3D game development, and then continues on to offer deep dives into important issues like how best to use Autodesk's Shotgun for production management and what the company is doing to better integrate its offerings with the Unity game dev toolset.

Speaking of which, Unity is also hosting its own developer day on Tuesday which kicks off with a presentation on how to get the most out of Unity 2018's new rendering features, then segues into very focused, practical talks on everything from how to design great in-app purchases to the best way to build scalable multiplayer games with Unity and how you can use the toolset to employ deep learning techniques in your work. Don't skip it!

For more details on these sessions, as well as all the other great talks taking place at GDC 2018, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

