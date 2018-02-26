Video: The technology behind the sand in Journey

Journey takes place in a vast and lonely desert. With the player spending all of their time in an environment filled with sand, it's important to get it right. What did it take to render the sand in Journey?

In this 2013 GDC session, thatgamecompany's John Edwards goes over the technical details of how sand was implemented in Journey.

Edwards also covers thatgamecompany's approach to graphics in general, and discussing how time was spent during the three year development cycle.

Artists interested in learning about the sand in Journey can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

