Play these 24 games in the Indie Megabooth Showcase at GDC 2018

As the 2018 Game Developers Conference draws nigh, organizers are happy to announce that the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase is back at GDC for the fifth year in a row -- and this year it's showcasing twice as many games!

Today they share the full list of games that will be playable by all GDC passholders throughout the conference (which is taking place the week of March 19th through the 23rd) at the MEGABOOTH, which will be on the third floor of the Moscone Convention Center's West Hall.

However, since, this year’s MEGABOOTH at GDC will feature double the amount of indie dev teams from previous years, organizers have implemented a mid-show refresh: Monday and Tuesday will host a dozen games, and then a fresh set of curated games will be close out the showcase Wednesday through Friday.

The Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase continues to be a fantastic collection of independent developers banding together to show off the latest and greatest indie games at conventions across the world.

The MEGABOOTH exists to support indie developers, and to help pool their resources to enable them to showcase their work prominently, despite not having access to publisher support.

Again, all of these games will be playable in the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase exhibit inside the Moscone Convention Center during GDC 2018.

