Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 1, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 1, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 1, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Play these 24 games in the Indie Megabooth Showcase at GDC 2018

Play these 24 games in the Indie Megabooth Showcase at GDC 2018

March 1, 2018 | By Staff
March 1, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing, GDC

As the 2018 Game Developers Conference draws nigh, organizers are happy to announce that the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase is back at GDC for the fifth year in a row -- and this year it's showcasing twice as many games!

Today they share the full list of games that will be playable by all GDC passholders throughout the conference (which is taking place the week of March 19th through the 23rd) at the MEGABOOTH, which will be on the third floor of the Moscone Convention Center's West Hall.

However, since, this year’s MEGABOOTH at GDC will feature double the amount of indie dev teams from previous years, organizers have implemented a mid-show refresh: Monday and Tuesday will host a dozen games, and then a fresh set of curated games will be close out the showcase Wednesday through Friday. 

The Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase continues to be a fantastic collection of independent developers banding together to show off the latest and greatest indie games at conventions across the world.

The MEGABOOTH exists to support indie developers, and to help pool their resources to enable them to showcase their work prominently, despite not having access to publisher support.

With that in mind, here's the full list of games and devs that are coming to GDC 2018 as part of the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase:

Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase Game Lineup

Monday & Tuesday (listed alphabetically):

  1. A Case of Distrust (The Wandering Ben)
  2. A Tofu Tail (alchemedium)
  3. Above (Mighty Moth)
  4. Astronaut: The Best (Universal Happymaker)
  5. Carto (Sunhead Games)
  6. Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
  7. Felix The Reaper (Kong Orange)
  8. Gunhead (Alientrap)
  9. One Finger Death Punch 2 (Silver Dollar Games)
  10. Sigma Theory (Mi-Clos Studio)
  11. Skye (Puny Astronaut)
  12. Starbear: Taxi (Funktronic Labs)

Wednesday-Friday (listed alphabetically):

  1. Astrologaster (Nyamyam)
  2. Black Future '88 (SUPERSCARYSNAKES)
  3. EXPOSURE, a game of camouflage (The Sheep's Meow)
  4. Firmament (Cyan, Inc.)
  5. Guacamelee! 2 (Drinkbox Studios)
  6. Juicy Realm (SpaceCan)
  7. Light Fingers (Numizmatic Games Corporation)
  8. Million Onion Hotel (Onion Games)
  9. Mulaka (Lienzo)
  10. Plunge (Spooky Buns)
  11. Shape of the World (Hollow Tree Games)
  12. The Moon Fields (LUNARSIGNALS)

Again, all of these games will be playable in the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase exhibit inside the Moscone Convention Center during GDC 2018. Don't miss it!

For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.01.18]
Technical Artist, Outsource
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[03.01.18]
UI Artist
Lone Wolf Development
Lone Wolf Development — San Jose, California, United States
[03.01.18]
Veteran C++ Developer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.01.18]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Doing an HD remake the right way: Chrono Trigger edition
Trump plans to meet with game industry over violent video games
Road to the IGF: Infinite Fall's Night in the Woods
Reimagining failure in strategy game design in Into the Breach


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image