Learn from cutting-edge VR/AR entertainment devs at GDC 2018

Next month the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco will once again feature a curated selection of great stuff for virtual reality developers under the aegis of VRDC @ GDC -- including an array of great talks from top VR/AR creators!

Notably, the "'CocoVR': Engineering a Cinematic Experience, Spherical Multi-Projection" session -- part of the Entertainment AR/VR track of VRDC @ GDC talks -- will see Magnopus' Luke Schloemer and Xavier Gonzalez discussing how the team at Magnopus (a visual development and experience company) used textures created by Pixar's rendering pipeline so they could texture the static geometry with lighting equivalent to what they have in their films.

It will also explore the custom tools and algorithms implemented, as well as the challenges encountered, in order to show you an alternative technique for texturing static geometry when no texture coordinates are available, or when it is impractical to do so with a small team size

Plus, Penrose Studios head of engineering Devon Penney will detail the cutting-edge water tech in the VR film Arden's Wake in his talk on "Water Simulation and Rendering in the VR Film, 'Arden's Wake'", in which he'll describe volume rendering solutions for murky underwater environments with spotlights shining through water.

He'll also explain the tech which allows the film to have many interaction effects on the ocean surface, from characters splashing in the water to boats causing wakes across large distances.

According to Penney, Penrose Studios developed a shallow water solver that gave them compelling effects with fast simulation times, and his lecture will share the solver architecture, methods for modeling collision objects, and a foam solver that adds detail to the simulation.

And in "Let's Create Better VR Trailers! (Seriously, Stop Using First-Person Footage!)" video game trailer wizard Kert Gardner will walk you through how filming an avatar in VR from a third person perspective allows you to create dynamic and interesting shots that capture the essence of being in the game.

With examples from 'Rick & Morty', 'Space Pirate Trainer', 'Super Hyper Cube' and more, learn how filming inside your virtual world can create the best visual impact and create a stronger connection to your viewer!

Plus, we have lots more GDC 2018 announcements to make in the coming months.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas