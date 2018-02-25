Weekly Jobs Roundup: PlayStation, Bandai Namco, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: New York City, New York

The Game Manager will partner closely with Tilting Point’s development partners to design and implement, across multiple games, features aimed at monetizing, engaging and retaining players, as well as collecting, analyzing and interpreting data about the game’s performance, economy, and financial results. You’ll participate in developing and refining the economy of several games, while collaborating with development partners to ensure that key features are properly defined, implemented and evolved.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Seismic Games is looking for a Backend Engineer with Java experience to join its team in Los Angeles California. The ideal developer for this role would have experience with traditional relational databases and Linux, while familiarity with Jersey, Grizzly, and Tyrus are a strong plus.

Location: Hamburg, Germany

InnoGames is searching for someone with at least 4 years experience in using Unity or a comparable engine to join its team as a Sr. Mobile Unity/C# Developer. In this role you'd take responsibility for the conception and development of mobile apps for InnoGames' projects and create APIs, tools, and workflows to help optimize interdisciplinary work.

Location: Santa Clara, California

Bandai Namco is hiring contract QA Game Compliance Tester to be responsible for testing and debugging pre-released game software for 1st party compliance violations. This position performs regression testing, verifies claimed bug fixes, and enters program defects into a bug tracking database. Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, ability to analytically research program defects, strong teamwork and interpersonal skills are required.

Location: San Mateo, California

In this position, you would collaborate with the development teams responsible for curating exceptional player experiences across titles like Uncharted, Farpoint VR, inFamous, and Ratchet and Clank. Using PlayStation's internal research facility and the latest game research methods, you would gather insights to help improve the quality and consumer relevance of our games.