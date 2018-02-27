Video: The level design of Celeste

Like many 2D platformers, Celeste is split up into different worlds. Breaking down a game into smaller elements can help when designing levels, but how did Celeste manage to make each area feel mechanically different and unique?

In this 2017 GDC session, lead developer of Celeste Matt Thorson goes into detail about designing numerous hardcore platforming stages that make up the game.

Thorson goes through a wide range of topics, discussing everything from the tools and processes behind elements like arranging sprawling area maps that make up the mountain, to weaving story elements through its game world.

Designers interested in the level design of Celeste may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

