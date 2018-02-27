Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 27, 2018
February 27, 2018
February 27, 2018
Video: The level design of Celeste

February 27, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Like many 2D platformers, Celeste is split up into different worlds. Breaking down a game into smaller elements can help when designing levels, but how did Celeste manage to make each area feel mechanically different and unique? 

In this 2017 GDC session, lead developer of Celeste Matt Thorson goes into detail about designing numerous hardcore platforming stages that make up the game. 

Thorson goes through a wide range of topics, discussing everything from the tools and processes behind elements like arranging sprawling area maps that make up the mountain, to weaving story elements through its game world.

Designers interested in the level design of Celeste may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

