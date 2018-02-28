Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 7.6M copies worldwide

Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 7.6M copies worldwide

February 28, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
February 28, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Horizon Zero Dawn has surpassed 7.6 million worldwide sales during its first year on shelves, making it the best-selling new first-party franchise to launch on the PlayStation 4. 

Guerrilla Games' neo-prehistoric offering launched on February 28, 2017, and racked up 2.6 million global sales in two weeks to become the studio's biggest ever debut

"We had huge ambition for Horizon Zero Dawn and as we approached the launch we knew people were excited, but to see sales of this volume is truly mind blowing," said Guerrilla co-founder and managing director, Hermen Hulst.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — ORLANDO, Florida, United States
[02.28.18]
Senior Software Engineer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Orlando, Florida, United States
[02.28.18]
Mid Software Engineer
Creative Assembly
Creative Assembly — Horsham, England, United Kingdom
[02.28.18]
Senior Infrastructure Programmer
Creative Assembly
Creative Assembly — Horsham, England, United Kingdom
[02.28.18]
Senior Gameplay and AI Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Reimagining failure in strategy game design in Into the Breach
Drawn to Death developer Bartlet Jones shuts down
Blog: Being an indie at the Taipei Game Show
Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 7.6M copies worldwide


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image