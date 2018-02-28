Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 7.6M copies worldwide

Newsbrief: Horizon Zero Dawn has surpassed 7.6 million worldwide sales during its first year on shelves, making it the best-selling new first-party franchise to launch on the PlayStation 4.

Guerrilla Games' neo-prehistoric offering launched on February 28, 2017, and racked up 2.6 million global sales in two weeks to become the studio's biggest ever debut.

"We had huge ambition for Horizon Zero Dawn and as we approached the launch we knew people were excited, but to see sales of this volume is truly mind blowing," said Guerrilla co-founder and managing director, Hermen Hulst.