Drawn to Death developer Bartlet Jones shuts down

Newsbrief: Drawn to Death developer The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency has closed its doors.

The studio, co-founded by God of War and Twisted Metal game director David Jaffe, had been struggling for a while, and laid off "the vast majority of its staff" back in January after one of its upcoming projects was canceled.

Jaffe broke the news in a tweet, writing "sadly we are shutting down our Bartlet Jones offices," before offering to give away some of the studio's props and relics for free.

Stylistic hand-drawn shooter Drawn to Death is the developer's only release to date, and was met with mixed reviews when it landed in April last year.