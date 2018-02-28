Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Drawn to Death developer Bartlet Jones shuts down

Drawn to Death developer Bartlet Jones shuts down

February 28, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
February 28, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Drawn to Death developer The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency has closed its doors. 

The studio, co-founded by God of War and Twisted Metal game director David Jaffe, had been struggling for a while, and laid off "the vast majority of its staff" back in January after one of its upcoming projects was canceled. 

Jaffe broke the news in a tweet, writing "sadly we are shutting down our Bartlet Jones offices," before offering to give away some of the studio's props and relics for free. 

Stylistic hand-drawn shooter Drawn to Death is the developer's only release to date, and was met with mixed reviews when it landed in April last year.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — ORLANDO, Florida, United States
[02.28.18]
Senior Software Engineer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Orlando, Florida, United States
[02.28.18]
Mid Software Engineer
Creative Assembly
Creative Assembly — Horsham, England, United Kingdom
[02.28.18]
Senior Infrastructure Programmer
Creative Assembly
Creative Assembly — Horsham, England, United Kingdom
[02.28.18]
Senior Gameplay and AI Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Reimagining failure in strategy game design in Into the Breach
How Slay the Spire's devs use data to balance their roguelike deck-builder
Road to the IGF: Maggese's Don't Make Love
Obscure 1984 Donkey Kong game released online


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image