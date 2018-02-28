Cevat Yerli steps down as CEO and president of Crytek

Cevat Yerli has stepped down as the CEO and president of Crysis and Warface developer Crytek.

Yerli, who courted controversy in a 2014 Eurogamer interview by suggesting unpaid employees were being "impatient," will be sticking around as a strategic shareholder.

He'll be succeeded as CEO by his brothers Avni and Faruk, who'll be taking on the role in a joint capacity.

The change in leadership comes shortly after the launch of competitive multiplayer shooter Hunt: Showdown, which was developed alongside CryEngine at the studio's Frankfurt office.

Crytek will continue to work on Hunt: Showdown and CryEngine in Frankfurt, with its Kiev studio taking care of Warface. The firm's Istanbul office will also remain responsible for the operation of Warface in Turkey.

While Crytek says a recent investment has fortified its operations and added the capacity for future growth, its recent history is one of layoffs, late payments, and shutterings.

In February 2017 the company laid off 15 employees in Frankfurt after scaling back its publishing operations, and just before that shuttered five studios in an attempt to "refocus" its business operations.

In December 2016, multiple reports suggested the firm was once again failing to pay its employees on time -- with some staff members claiming they hadn't been paid for six months.

Even so, Yerli has reiterated that the company is now in a better place, and has backed his brothers to deliver positive results.

"With the company in a strong position, now is the ideal time to recognize the existing leadership's excellent achievements over these past two years and formally transition executive leadership to Avni and Faruk," he commented.

"I have every confidence that the company will continue to shine under the guidance of Avni, Faruk, and the rest of the leadership team."