Discuss good game monetization with Guild Wars 2's Crystin Cox at 3PM EST

As more and more games enter the "live games" format, how they generate revenue has been a burgeoning important question. While some developers struggle to figure out how to make any revenue, others have risked angering their players and invited regulatory scrutiny with improperly designed loot boxes.

Regardless of which problem you're trying to solve for your own game it would probably be helpful to know that Guild Wars 2 design lead Crystin Cox wants to help you out with her upcoming GDC talk on this very topic. But since we at Gamasutra want to know about what it's like to even become a monetization designer, we've invited Cox onto our Twitch channel at 3PM EST for a conversation about game revenue.

