February 28, 2018
PlayStation Plus will stop offering PS3 and Vita games in 2019

PlayStation Plus will stop offering PS3 and Vita games in 2019

February 28, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
February 28, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Sony has announced plans to cut down on the numbers of free games subscribers to the company’s PlayStation Plus service receive a month, specifically by removing PlayStation 3 and Vita games from the running.

Both of the two systems have seen a decline in support for some time now, and the decision to remove the platforms from future Plus perks isn’t surprising in that context.

Currently, PlayStation Plus subscribers receive two free pre-selected games for each of the three systems. Starting in March 2019, both PlayStation 3 and Vita games will be removed from the monthly offering, though Sony notes that players will still be able to access previously downloaded games for both systems.

Following that, Plus subscribers will receive only the two free PlayStation 4 titles a month with their membership in addition to the regular PlayStation Plus features like access to cloud saves and online multiplayer.

