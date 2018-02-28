Ubisoft acquires Is it Love? dev 1492 Studio

Ubisoft has acquired 1492 Studio, the French developer behind the mobile romance game franchise Is it Love?.

Neither part disclosed specific terms of the deal, instead saying that the acquisition was completed today and is effective immediately.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, 1492 Studio is best known for its Is it Love? free to play mobile game franchise. The narrative-based series includes several episodic romance-themed visual novel titles for Android and iOS.

Speaking in a post to the series’ Facebook page, studio cofounders Claire and Thibaud Zamora explained that the acquisition will help the small development studio explore the potential of its flagship series.

“A few months ago, an exceptional opportunity presented itself to us. We met the Ubisoft teams, who wanted to work with us in the long term to develop Is it Love?. They want to make the most of our creative vision and the series’ potential,” explained Claire Zamora in a Facebook post. “This notion of collaboration and our sense that Ubisoft shared many of our values convinced us. Now that Ubisoft has acquired the studio, Thibaud and I will continue the adventure of Is it Love?, keeping our autonomy but also having the resources of one of the world's largest and most talented video game companies by our side, supporting us and helping us grow.”