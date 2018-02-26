Get a job: Sanzaru Games seeks a UI Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Foster City, California

Sanzaru Games is looking for a talented UI Artist to join our development team in crafting visually stunning and immersive worlds. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior artists.

As a UI Artist, you will work directly with the game directors and discipline leads to help define breathtaking AAA visual effects.

Responsibilities:

Create and implement fresh, easy to understand interfaces wrapped in beautiful visuals

Work closely with Art Leads to develop concepts, mockups, storyboards, and game assets

Work closely with designers and engineers to implement UI structure, flow, and player messaging

Create a broad range of UI game assets including icons, fonts, backgrounds, animation, and effects

Refine, improve, and optimize interface pipeline and process into next generation technology

Develop, experiment, and advance UI using the lasting techniques & software

Maintain, improve, and advance the UI game assets

Understand hardware limitations and best techniques ensuring optimal quality

Experience/Skills:

2+ years of industry experience with outstanding portfolio

Strong understanding of interface flow, messaging, and ease of use

Strong understanding of form, color, composition, and movement

Working knowledge of Photoshop, Flash, Illustrator, and Maya

Working knowledge of Unreal, Unity, and scripting

Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

