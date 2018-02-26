Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
Get a job: Sanzaru Games seeks a UI Artist

March 1, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Art, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI ArtistSanzaru Games Inc

Location: Foster City, California

Sanzaru Games is looking for a talented UI Artist to join our development team in crafting visually stunning and immersive worlds. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior artists.

As a UI Artist, you will work directly with the game directors and discipline leads to help define breathtaking AAA visual effects.

Responsibilities:

  • Create and implement fresh, easy to understand interfaces wrapped in beautiful visuals
  • Work closely with Art Leads to develop concepts, mockups, storyboards, and game assets
  • Work closely with designers and engineers to implement UI structure, flow, and player messaging
  • Create a broad range of UI game assets including icons, fonts, backgrounds, animation, and effects
  • Refine, improve, and optimize interface pipeline and process into next generation technology
  • Develop, experiment, and advance UI using the lasting techniques & software
  • Maintain, improve, and advance the UI game assets
  • Understand hardware limitations and best techniques ensuring optimal quality

Experience/Skills:

  • 2+ years of industry experience with outstanding portfolio
  • Strong understanding of interface flow, messaging, and ease of use
  • Strong understanding of form, color, composition, and movement
  • Working knowledge of Photoshop, Flash, Illustrator, and Maya
  • Working knowledge of Unreal, Unity, and scripting
  • Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

Interested? Apply now.

