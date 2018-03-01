Video: The physics behind Blizzard's character controller

A physics programmer needs to understand constraints, which Blizzard Entertainment's Erin Catto argues are just as fundamental to game physics as shaders are to a graphics engine.

Constraints are an area where physics programmers can share their knowledge and creativity.

In this 2014 GDC talk, Catto discusses how to write and implement a character controller using swept collision and an iterative solver.

Catto also goes into how the iterative solver naturally handles collision priorities using Lagrange multipliers, a strategy for finding local maxima and minima of a function subject to equality constraints.

Physics programmers may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

