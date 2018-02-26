At GDC, see how Friday the 13th: The Game was tuned for asymmetrical multiplayer

When you get to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco later this month you're going to have a ton of cool stuff to choose from -- including an intriguing talk from the devs behind last year's sleeper hit Friday the 13th: The Game.

It's an interesting game because it asks players to engage in asymmetrical multiplayer matches -- one player takes on the role of the iconic Jason villain, and the others play camp counselors seeking to thwart him. In his Design track talk "'Friday the 13th': Design and Balance for Asymmetrical Horror" game director David Langeliers will explain how the team designed and tuned that asymmetrical balance.

He'll dig into how the team worked to make a Jason player feel extremely overpowered, and the large team of counselors feel very under-powered, while still having the experience feel fair for both teams, and scary for the counselors while staying true to the source IP. You won't want to skip it!

