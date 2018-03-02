Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 2, 2018
Chat with Horizon Zero Dawn lead designer Eric Boltjes at 3PM EST

March 2, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

It's no coincidence that Horizon Zero Dawn was a recurring guest star in our lists for the best games of 2017. From its wildly creative fiction to its unique open-world combat, several of us at Gamasutra were thrilled by the first open-world title from Guerrilla Games. 

So if you're like us, and are interested in the design process behind the adventures of Aloy, you should know that lead game designer Eric Boltjes will be presenting a postmortem at GDC 2018 on that very process. To get a preview for his talk, we're inviting Boltjes onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 3PM EST for a livestream of Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds. 

It's a great chance for us to revisit one of our favorite games from last year, and for you to ask your design questions about working in an open-world setting. Be sure to join us in Twitch chat! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

