Ubisoft acquires Brawlhalla dev Blue Mammoth Games

Ubisoft has acquired Brawlhalla developer Blue Mammoth Games for an undisclosed fee.

The vibrant free-to-play online brawler is currently the most played fighting game on Steam, and has also been making waves on the esports circuit.

Ubisoft believes Brawlhalla -- which is also available on PS4 -- can become an important part of its portfolio, and is impressed with how Blue Mammoth has scaled up the title since it launched in October last year.

"The team at Blue Mammoth Games is expert at developing and running scalable, competitive, multiplayer online games, and they'll be a great addition to Ubisoft's network of studios," said Ubisoft NCSA president, Laurent Detoc.

"With Brawlhalla, we're getting a hugely popular and highly-profitable title that aligns with our strategy of expanding our audience and providing players with long-lasting, entertaining gaming experiences."

The deal was completed on March 1, and is expected to be immediately accretive to Ubisoft's earnings.