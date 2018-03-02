Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 2, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 2, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 2, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rovio shutters London studio and lays off entire team

Rovio shutters London studio and lays off entire team

March 2, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 2, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Rovio is shutting down its London studio and laying off all seven team members, just over a year after it set up shop.

The Angry Birds maker opened the fledgling in-house studio in January last year, with a view to creating massively multiplayer online games. 

It initially planned to expand the studio to 20 employees, however, as Business Insider reports, an underwhelming fourth quarter performance has instead resulted in its closure. 

"Although Rovio's business has a healthy foundation, we are not satisfied with the current performance," said company CEO Kati Levoranta

"In the last quarter of the year our new games, Angry Birds Match, Angry Birds Evolution, and Battle Bay landed short of our expectations. Competition in the market intensified, which led to a significant increase in the unit costs of user acquisition, especially in the puzzle genre."

Given that its newest releases are struggling to compete, Rovio intends to change its fortunes by investing in its crop of top live games, such as Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Friends.

Related Jobs

Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.01.18]
Technical Artist, Outsource
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[03.01.18]
UI Artist
Lone Wolf Development
Lone Wolf Development — San Jose, California, United States
[03.01.18]
Veteran C++ Developer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.01.18]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Florence to convey the ineffable feeling of being in love
Doing an HD remake the right way: Chrono Trigger edition
Rovio shutters London studio and lays off entire team
Blog: Assorted thoughts on Getting Over It


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image