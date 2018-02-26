Get a job: CCP London is hiring a Unreal Engine 4 Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, England​

CCP London is currently building a new team to lead development on a new and highly ambitious MMORPG. We are looking to grow a relatively small, tight-knit team, capable of delivering big ideas through experience, smart process, and world-class tools.

As part of this, we are looking for an experienced Engineer to join the team, who will be responsible for developing a wide range of gameplay features and games systems. You will maintain exceptionally high standards in code quality, polish and “gameplay feel”.

You will be an experienced programmer, with good knowledge of C++ and ideally experience developing with Unreal Engine 4. You will have experience in the implementation and maintenance of various game systems, including AI, navigation, combat and real-time networking, as well as experience with game debugging and optimization.

We are looking for someone who is versatile and proactive, and willing to contribute to a wide range of engineering tasks. While experience with developing gameplay and game systems is essential, it would also be great to hear of your experiences or passions with other aspects of game development, including tools, UI / UX, build systems or rendering.

A passion for video games is a must, and experience developing or playing MMOs is definitely a bonus. If this sounds like you then we would love to hear from you!

