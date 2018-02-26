Video: Rune Factory dev shares Marvelous tips for RPG design

What goes into the design and development of a great role-playing game?

There are as many answers as there are examples, but at GDC 2013 some attendees got a rare look at how veteran game dev Yoshifumi Hashimoto might answer the question.

In his talk the longtime Marvelous staffer shared lessons learned from his time working in a lead role on the Bokujō Monogatari (Harvest Moon / Story of Seasons) and Rune Factory games, as well as a producer on Vanillaware's action-RPG Muramasa: The Demon Blade.

It was a fascinating presentation (with simultaneous live translation into English) that's well worth going back to watch, even if you were lucky to catch it back in 2013.

Now, thanks to the magic of the Internet, you can do just that for free by watching the talk on the official GDC YouTube channel!

