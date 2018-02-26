Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 2, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 2, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 2, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Rune Factory dev shares Marvelous tips for RPG design

March 2, 2018 | By Staff
March 2, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

What goes into the design and development of a great role-playing game?

There are as many answers as there are examples, but at GDC 2013 some attendees got a rare look at how veteran game dev Yoshifumi Hashimoto might answer the question.

In his talk the longtime Marvelous staffer shared lessons learned from his time working in a lead role on the Bokujō Monogatari (Harvest Moon Story of Seasons) and Rune Factory games, as well as a producer on Vanillaware's action-RPG Muramasa: The Demon Blade.

It was a fascinating presentation (with simultaneous live translation into English) that's well worth going back to watch, even if you were lucky to catch it back in 2013.

Now, thanks to the magic of the Internet, you can do just that for free by watching the talk on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Troy, New York, United States
[03.02.18]
Lecturer, Senior Lecturer or Professor of Practice in Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.02.18]
Senior Character Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.02.18]
Senior Animator
Seismic Games
Seismic Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.02.18]
Retention and Monetization Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Florence to convey the ineffable feeling of being in love
Doing an HD remake the right way: Chrono Trigger edition
Road to the IGF: ULTRA ULTRA's Echo
For the first time, the Oculus Rift is the leading VR headset on Steam


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image