Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 2, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 2, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 2, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Celeste devs release player movement code for the tough-as-pitons platformer

Celeste devs release player movement code for the tough-as-pitons platformer

March 2, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
March 2, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Programming

Indie dev Matt Thorson took to Twitter yesterday to share a link to a GitHub repo containing the Player class code -- all ~5400 lines of it -- for Celeste, the mountainous platformer he and some collaborators released in January.

It's a nice way to pull back the curtain on the game's development, though as Thorson points out this is primarily of interest to anyone who played/watched Celeste and wondered how, exactly, the protagonist moves.

The game earned critical acclaim this year as a deeply challenging (and accommodating) platformer built around a relatively small moveset (jump, dash, grab), so this code dump may be a good opportunity to see how that moveset works.

In a readme file posted to the repo by fellow Celeste programmer Noel Berry, the dev team lays out plans to release a few of the Celeste class files "as a learning resource and for general interest." 

For more insight into Celeste's development, check out Thorson's talk at the GDC 2017 Level Design Workshop about how the game's levels were designed and implemented, what role they play in the narrative, and how it all ties back to his love of rock climbing.  

Related Jobs

Kaneva
Kaneva — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[03.02.18]
Software Engineer Game Development
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Troy, New York, United States
[03.02.18]
Lecturer, Senior Lecturer or Professor of Practice in Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences
Seismic Games
Seismic Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.02.18]
Backend Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.02.18]
Senior Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Florence to convey the ineffable feeling of being in love
Doing an HD remake the right way: Chrono Trigger edition
Road to the IGF: ULTRA ULTRA's Echo
For the first time, the Oculus Rift is the leading VR headset on Steam


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image