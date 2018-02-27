Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 5, 2018
At GDC 2018, see how Edith Finch 's devs weaved 13 prototypes into 1 game

At GDC 2018, see how Edith Finch's devs weaved 13 prototypes into 1 game

March 5, 2018 | By Staff
March 5, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Production

It's nearly here: the 2018 Game Developers Conference! As you prepare yourself accordingly, organizers want to make sure you don't overlook a great talk about the unique production of indie hit What Remains of Edith Finch.

As part of the GDC 2018 Design track of talks, Giant Sparrow creative director Ian Dallas will present "Weaving 13 Prototypes into 1 Game: Lessons from 'Edith Finch'." Edith Finch contains 13 different sub-stories, each with its own unique art style and gameplay mechanic; of course, and to make that happen Giant Sparrow had to prototype more than 13 games.

Dallas will thus talk about how he and his team approached prototyping where the goal was for each mechanic to be something players had never seen before, but also intuitive enough to grasp without tutorials. He'll also discuss the challenge of blending these radically different mechanics into a cohesive experience along with the production process his team evolved to try and keep the whole team informed in the face of nearly constant, frustrating, exhilarating change. 

Sound good? For more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

And of course, for more information about GDC 2018 visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

