Monster Hunter: World ships 7.5M units in under two months

Newsbrief: Monster Hunter: World has shipped over 7.5 million units in less than two months, becoming the best-selling title in Capcom history.

It's worth pointing out that Capcom hasn't specified how many units have actually sold-through to customers, so a good chunk of those shipped copies could still be sat on store shelves.

World was the first entry in the 14-year-old series to be given a global simultaneous launch, having landed on boh the PS4 and Xbox One on January 26, and the first in nine years to release on home consoles.

The game is still waiting to make its PC debut, but still managed to ship a record 5 million units during its first three days on shelves in spite of that.