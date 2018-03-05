Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Former GameStop CEO Julian Paul Raines has passed away

Obituary: Former GameStop CEO Julian Paul Raines has passed away

March 5, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 5, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Report: Julian Paul Raines, the former CEO of video game retailer GameStop, has passed away. 

As noted by Fortune, Raines left GameStop a few months ago due to illness, but during his tenure helped the company tackle a number of challenges, such as the rise of digital and declining used sales.

His health troubles have been well-documented, and Raines temporarily stepped down in 2014 while he sought treatment for a cancerous brain tumor. Despite undergoing preventative chemotherapy, Raines suffered a relapse earlier this year, forcing him to tender his permanent resignation. 

Although GameStop has yet to confirm the news, employees and friends have been paying their respects online.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki, Finland
[03.05.18]
Cinematic Designer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.03.18]
AI Animator
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.03.18]
Viewmodel Animator
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.02.18]
Sr. Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How an injured dev learned to make games without using his hands (much)
Blog: Making your game run as smooth as butter on the iPad Pro
Monster Hunter: World ships 7.5M units in under two months
Designing Florence to convey the ineffable feeling of being in love


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image