Obituary: Former GameStop CEO Julian Paul Raines has passed away

Report: Julian Paul Raines, the former CEO of video game retailer GameStop, has passed away.

As noted by Fortune, Raines left GameStop a few months ago due to illness, but during his tenure helped the company tackle a number of challenges, such as the rise of digital and declining used sales.

His health troubles have been well-documented, and Raines temporarily stepped down in 2014 while he sought treatment for a cancerous brain tumor. Despite undergoing preventative chemotherapy, Raines suffered a relapse earlier this year, forcing him to tender his permanent resignation.

Although GameStop has yet to confirm the news, employees and friends have been paying their respects online.

Former @gamestop CEO Paul Raines has passed away. I'm sure others at @gamestopcorp are struggling to find the words to convey his worth or describe his impact, but simply put I will miss my friend. May his family take comfort that he positively impacted so many and may he RIP. — Jeffrey Aztec Barnes (@AztecConsulting) March 5, 2018