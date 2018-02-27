Sponsored: Esports and the future of developer livestreaming

Presented by Genvid Technologies

The rise of esports marks the beginning of a major expansion of the game industry; moving beyond just selling games to players, to being able to monetize viewers as well. Even beyond selling advertising, we’ll be able to sell virtual services to our viewers to enrich their experience and let them participate in the experience, even if they never pick up a controller. Yet accelerated growth in the space has been limited by the tools we have at hand.

As developers, we all rely upon professional tools to build our products for players, from game engines like Unreal and Unity, to middleware like Umbra, Havok and Wwise. Two years ago, when my team and I looked at esports and the promise of developer streaming, we wondered where the developer-grade tools were for us to stream our own games. All we could find were consumer products. We set out to solve that problem, and together we founded Genvid Technologies.

What Game Developers Want from a Broadcasting Solution

How Genvid works

We spoke to dozens of developers learning what it was they were looking for to create revolutionary game broadcasts.

First, we heard it had to be easy to integrate. If possible, never touch the player’s build. We created plugins for Unreal and Unity that let people drop tech into the engine and create a non-player build which could be deployed and streamed without being reliant upon any particular player’s camera.

Second, we heard that developers wanted interactivity without being reliant on any given platform. They wanted to give viewers the ability to touch the game as though they were in the engine itself, but over YouTube, Twitch, and more. We created the ability for developers to extract data from the game and synchronize it perfectly to the livestream, enabling viewers to click and tap through robust HTML5 overlays as though they were in-engine.

Third, we heard it had to be scalable and robust. We build deployment solutions that allowed developers to control dozens of in-game cameras, monitor the health of the streams, and even watch and edit those cameras in real time through our Genvid Compose studio.

The result is a set of developer tools, from engine integrations to web to cloud deployments, unlike any other in the game industry. And it’s available free for you to try right now at our website, GenvidTech.com.

