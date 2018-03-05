Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Amazon acquires backend cloud-based game dev platform GameSparks

Amazon acquires backend cloud-based game dev platform GameSparks

March 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
March 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming

Amazon has acquired the game dev platform GameSparks for an undisclosed sum. GameSparks officially announced that it had been picked up by the company and brought into Amazon’s growing network of game development resources earlier today in a brief blog post, in part confirming acquisition rumors from last year

Those initial rumors said that GameSparks had been purchased for $10 million in July 2017, but neither party disclosed the terms of the sale in today’s announcement.

With the acquisition, Amazon now bolsters its Amazon Web Services arm with a suite of backend cloud-based game developer tools. The purchase also brings Amazon’s offerings more in-line with competitor Microsoft, who itself recently picked up the cloud-based backend tool company PlayFab.

The GameSparks platform itself grants game developers access to analytics and marketing tools for their games and also aids devs in building a variety of scalable features such as online multiplayer, leaderboards, social resources, in-game currencies, and in-app purchases into their projects.

"GameSparks has long shared Amazon’s passion for helping developers create amazing gaming experiences, so it’s a natural fit," said the short announcement. "Being part of Amazon means we’ll continue to grow the service, as well as explore new ways to unlock the power of Amazon to help you build, operate, and monetize your games."

Related Jobs

QC Games Inc.
QC Games Inc. — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.05.18]
Tools/Infrastructure Software Engineer
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[03.05.18]
Gameplay Engineer
Intel
Intel — Folsom, California, United States
[03.05.18]
Graphics/Software Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.02.18]
Sr. Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How an injured dev learned to make games without using his hands (much)
Clicker Heroes dev speaks out over patent troll threats
Blog: Leaving my dream job to start my own business - Part 4
Amazon acquires backend cloud-based game dev platform GameSparks


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image