March 5, 2018
Rainbow Six Siege to ban players who use toxic language

March 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Community developer on Rainbow Six Siege Craig Robinson announced to the game's subreddit that permanent bans will be issued for toxic players who use racial and homophobic slurs and hate speech in-game.

This decision is notable, as other AAA studios have begun to put similar systems into place in an effort to weed out toxic language and behavior in its games. 

Back in January, Blizzard began monitoring harmful in-game behavior in Overwatch by being proactive outside the game.

Banning is not a new concept in <i>Rainbow Six Siege</i>, but this new form of player punishment is a result from requests by its online community.

The new system is scheduled to be implemented this week, with the duration of a ban lasting anywhere from 2 days to being completely permanent. Players who receive a ban for toxicity will receive a pop-up explaining their ban was the result of toxic behavior.

"We will be tracking the frequency at which language that violates the Code of Conduct is used by individual players, and will apply the appropriate ban on a case-by-case basis," writes Robinson. "This is our first step towards managing toxicity in Rainbow Six Siege."

Rainbow Six Siege's code of conduct states that “any language or content deemed illegal, dangerous, threatening, abusive, obscene, vulgar, defamatory, hateful, racist, sexist, ethically offensive or constituting harassment is forbidden.”

