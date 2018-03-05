Video: How Gone Home was localized by fans

Localization is a task made even more difficult when working under the constraints of indie development. So how did the developers of Gone Home manage to localize the game for over ten languages with no budget?

In this 2014 GDC talk, The Fullbright Company's Johnnemann Nordhagen explains how Gone Home enabled, supported, and encouraged fan-made translations for the game.

Johnnemann also discusses the studio's approach to asking the community for help, as well as providing what went right and what went wrong during the localization proccess.

Developers interested in crowdsourcing localization for their games may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

