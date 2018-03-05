Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 5, 2018
March 5, 2018
March 5, 2018
Video: How Gone Home was localized by fans

March 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Indie, Production, Video

Localization is a task made even more difficult when working under the constraints of indie development. So how did the developers of Gone Home manage to localize the game for over ten languages with no budget? 

In this 2014 GDC talk, The Fullbright Company's Johnnemann Nordhagen explains how Gone Home enabled, supported, and encouraged fan-made translations for the game.

Johnnemann also discusses the studio's approach to asking the community for help, as well as providing what went right and what went wrong during the localization proccess. 

Developers interested in crowdsourcing localization for their games may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

