Get an inside look at the AI driving Horizon Zero Dawn at GDC 2018!

With weeks to go until San Francisco plays host to the 2018 Game Developers Conference, we want to make sure you know about a great talk the folks at Guerrilla Games are presenting on the AI systems driving their 2017 hit Horizon Zero Dawn.

As part of the GDC 2018 AI Summit, Guerrilla's own Julian Berteling will be delivering "Beyond 'Killzone': Creating New AI Systems for 'Horizon Zero Dawn'", a session that aims to show you exactly what changes the veteran triple-A studio made to switch from having to support a single human enemy in closed corridor spaces to a game with more than 25 wildly different characters in a large open world.

Specifically, Berteling hopes to explain how Guerrilla changed the navigation and animation systems that made the characters in Horizon Zero Dawn move realistically. Additionally, this session will offer useful details on how these changes impacted Guerilla's workflow throughout the project, so you can get a better sense of how similar work might affect your own projects.

It's going to be an insightful hour, so make sure to leave room in your schedule to attend! For more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

And of course, for more information about GDC 2018 visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas