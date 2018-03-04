Check out the winners of GDC Play 2018!

With weeks to go until the 2018 Game Developers Conference, organizers are pleased to announce the eight winners of the Best in Play award program for exhibitors in the three-day GDC Play 2018 event, which helps emerging developers to show their games at GDC.

Being honored as a winner is kind of a big deal, because -- as part of the Best in Play award program -- all GDC Play exhibitors were judged on their in-development or complete games by a panel of veteran GDC organizers.

Now, each of these eight Best in Play award winners (listed below) will receive 2 All Access Passes to the 2019 Game Developers Conference. Winners will also receive special 'Best In Play' designations they can attach to their table at GDC 2018, where their games will be playable by all GDC attendees.

Plus, all of these games will be available to play in the GDC Play onsite exhibit this year at GDC Play 2018. The GDC Play exhibit will be open Wednesday through Friday, March 21st through 23rd, and will occupy a prominent spot in the Moscone Convention Center.

Best In Play 2018 Winners

AVARIAvs - Juncture Media

AVARIAvs is the first party vs party competitive JRPG style game -- think "Final Fantasy PvP".

Mutant Football League - Digital Dreams Entertainment

Mutants and monsters unleash maniacal carnage on the gridiron in this action packed, arcade-style football game. Mutant Football League delivers intense online multiplayer action, deep strategy and deadly humor.

Furious Seas - Future Immersive

Take the helm of a deadly pirate ship and embark on a thrilling tale of revenge and betrayal in VR. In Furious Seas, you will adventure out onto the high seas during the Golden Age of Piracy, where fearsome enemy vessels await. Reach out and take control of your ship and your crew as you navigate through treacherous waters, bringing destruction upon any foes who dare cross your path. Seek revenge and carve out your legend amidst the furious seas.

Nimbatus - Stray Fawn Studio

A procedurally generated action simulation game. Build space drones out of hundreds of different parts and explore a fully destructible galaxy. On your journey you will face deadly challenges on exotic planets and research groundbreaking new technology.

Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption - Dark Star

SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption is a highly technical, boss battler from Shanghai indie developer Dark Star. Sinner sees the protagonist, Adam, in a desperate struggle for redemption as he faces off against the personifications of his seven greatest sins.

A Fold Apart - Lightning Rod Games

A Fold Apart is a 3D puzzle game that explores the emotional struggles of a couple maintaining a long-distance relationship through a unique new mechanic -- folding paper!

Sunwalker - Hack and Paint

Sunwalker is a VR game comfortable for everyone to play, not causing any motion sickness, yet allowing the player to enjoy the immersive VR world. You play as Anne - a lone survivor. By guiding her in her adventure, you find clues about what happened to her and the world around her.

Light Fingers - Numizmatic Games Corporation

What do skulking thieves do after a night of procuring shady spoils? They gather at a favorite tavern and wager it away on a friendly game of Light Fingers!

Honorable Mentions for 2018

A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher - Ask An Enemy Studios

A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher is the only split screen single player twin stick risk-'em-up in which your score is meaningless unless you exist. Destroy the left to earn points, while Recovering resources on the right to help in multiplying those points.

HyperBrawl Tournament - Milky Tea Studios

Featuring an ensemble of diverse warriors, powerful weapons, dynamic arenas, team tactics, in-game challenges and a unique mix of brawling and goal scoring makes for an intense fun experience in every single match.

Antigraviator - Cybernetic Walrus

Antigraviator is a sleek new take on the anti-gravity racing genre. Use traps, power-ups and boosts to overtake your opponents and dominate the track in single player or multiplayer mode. With no speed limit holding you back, Antigraviator delivers the fastest racing experience of the future.

One Finger Death Punch 2 - Silver Dollar Games

One Finger Death Punch 2 is back with its unique two-button gameplay. Try it out with an Xbox One controller. Play with only the X and B buttons. Remember... DO NOT BUTTON MASH.

Alkimya - Bad Minions

Alkimya is an action-adventure RPG based on alchemy that allows players to craft their own tonics, sword oils and bombs, while exploring a vibrant fantasy world, home of science, homunculi and chimeras.

Relic Hunters Legend - Rogue Snail

Relic Hunters Legend is an online cooperative Shooter/RPG.

Mundaun - Hidden Fields

Mundaun is a lovingly hand-pencilled horror tale set in a dark, secluded valley of the alps. It combines the narrative sensibility of a walking simulator with a more free-form approach to gameplay: Open levels, hostile encounters, vehicles, an inventory and a variety of hand-crafted puzzles.

Tales From Candlekeep: Tomb Of Annihilation - Bkom Studios

Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation is a turn-based dungeon-crawling game based on the Dungeons & Dragons Adventure System board games.

