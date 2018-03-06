Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent plans to introduce in-game contracts between parents and kids

Tencent plans to introduce in-game contracts between parents and kids

March 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design

Chinese game maker Tencent has been getting some bad press on home soil, namely because its hit mobile MOBA Honor of Kings is proving a little too popular with kids -- with some even buying fake IDs to circumvent the game's age restrictions. 

It's a development that's left some parents and teachers concerned about game addiction, so to quell those fears the mobile outfit now intends to introduce in-game contracts between parents and children, letting them hash out terms for playtime. 

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the new feature would give parents another way to control how much time their children spend playing, letting them dish out playtime in exchange for doing chores or completing homework. 

"With the proposed feature, children can exchange their playing time by doing housework or reaching certain [academic] scores," explained Tencent chief executive Ma Huateng. "Children can ask their friends to witness the signing of the contract."

In theory, it'll mean parents won't have to worry about their children prioritizing the game, which currently has over 200 million users in China, over their real-world pursuits. 

Of course, Tencent has already implemented time and age-restrictions to ensure the youth can't overindulge, and (as the ID debacle shows) it's fair to say the results were mixed. 

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.06.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.06.18]
Senior Visual Effects Artist
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.06.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[03.05.18]
Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs reflect on the impact and legacy of Burnout Paradise
Blog: Tips for building a prominent Twitch presence
Tencent plans to introduce in-game contracts between parents and kids
How an injured dev learned to make games without using his hands


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image