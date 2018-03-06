Kongregate to launch dev-friendly digital games platform, Kartridge

Kongregate is launching a new community-driven, downloadable games platform called Kartridge.

Pitched as an "evolution" of the company's eponymous web-based game portal, Kartridge will essentially be a digital PC marketplace with particular focus on paid-for "premium" offerings.

Kongregate says the platform is designed to help devs of all shapes and sizes find success, letting them set their own pricing model, customize the user experience within the Kartridge ecosystem, and tailor their store pages using a variety of tools.

While the platform is centered on premium releases, it will also host free-to-play titles and ad-supported games.

Players, meanwhile, will earn rewards by playing their favorite games, and will also be able to collect customized achievements, and connect with other players using chat, forums, and other social features.

"Through a combination of editorial curation and algorithm-focused game surfacing, our goal is to show the right game to the right player at the right time. This approach will help surface titles that are getting lost in other marketplaces," said Kongregate CEO Emily Greer.

"The Kartridge platform will also enable us to introduce a new variety of games we've not previously offered on Kongregate.com and will, along with our premium publishing initiative, allow us to support the broad group of independent developers focused on games for the PC market."

Kartridge won't replace Kongregate's popular web platform, and will sit beside it along with the company's mobile publishing business.

The new platform is scheduled to launch in summer, but those interested can join the beta by visiting the official Kartridge website.