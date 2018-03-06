Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Kongregate to launch dev-friendly digital games platform, Kartridge

Kongregate to launch dev-friendly digital games platform, Kartridge

March 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Kongregate is launching a new community-driven, downloadable games platform called Kartridge. 

Pitched as an "evolution" of the company's eponymous web-based game portal, Kartridge will essentially be a digital PC marketplace with particular focus on paid-for "premium" offerings. 

Kongregate says the platform is designed to help devs of all shapes and sizes find success, letting them set their own pricing model, customize the user experience within the Kartridge ecosystem, and tailor their store pages using a variety of tools. 

While the platform is centered on premium releases, it will also host free-to-play titles and ad-supported games. 

Players, meanwhile, will earn rewards by playing their favorite games, and will also be able to collect customized achievements, and connect with other players using chat, forums, and other social features.

"Through a combination of editorial curation and algorithm-focused game surfacing, our goal is to show the right game to the right player at the right time. This approach will help surface titles that are getting lost in other marketplaces," said Kongregate CEO Emily Greer.

"The Kartridge platform will also enable us to introduce a new variety of games we've not previously offered on Kongregate.com and will, along with our premium publishing initiative, allow us to support the broad group of independent developers focused on games for the PC market." 

Kartridge won't replace Kongregate's popular web platform, and will sit beside it along with the company's mobile publishing business.

The new platform is scheduled to launch in summer, but those interested can join the beta by visiting the official Kartridge website.

Related Jobs

Island Brains LLC
Island Brains LLC — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.06.18]
Mobile Game Producer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.18]
UI Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.18]
Director, Gameplay Programming
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.06.18]
Game Designer (Combat)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs reflect on the impact and legacy of Burnout Paradise
Kongregate to launch dev-friendly digital games platform, Kartridge
Road to the IGF: Playables' Kids
Blog: Analyzing the AI behind Total War - Part 5


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image