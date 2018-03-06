Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Report: Gameloft has shut down Gameloft Madrid

March 6, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Just one month after Gameloft closed its New Orleans studio, rumors have emerged that the company has shuttered its office in Madrid, Spain as well. 

A translation of early reports from the Spanish site Vandal says that roughly 40 employees will be laid off as a result of the closure, though negotiations surrounding the mass dismissal are yet ongoing.

The move comes less than one year after roughly 50 employees departed Gameloft Madrid, some due to a quiet round of layoffs and others voluntarily, a source told Gamasutra.

Gameloft has been closing studios and laying off its staff members on a seemingly regular basis as what the company often describes as an ongoing refocusing and restructuring effort.

The Vivendi-owned company has either shut down or executed significant layoffs at least seven of its studios in the past three years, including its ValenciaTokyoNew Zealand, and SeattleNew York, and New Orleans offices. All in all, estimations clock the jobs lost as a result of those cuts near 1000.

We’ve reached out to Gameloft for confirmation of the Gameloft Madrid closure and will update this story following a reply. 

As always, if you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

