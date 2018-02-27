Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
Get a job: Infinity Ward is hiring a UI Engineer

March 6, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI EngineerInfinity Ward

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward is currently seeking a UI Engineer.  This person will provide expertise to develop UI and work on our new FPS. If you have a strong technical background and love UI, we are looking for you.

Responsibilities:

  • Development, Design and maintenance of UI systems and features.
  • Working with QA to maintain bug free code.
  • Speaking with and helping design to fully realize their vision.
  • Being part of a highly motivated team and shaping the future of FPS UI.

Requirements:

  • 2+ years of experience in the games industry.
  • B.S. in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or equivalent.
  • A passion and experience with First Person Shooters.
  • An understanding of basic UI principles.
  • Strong communication skills.
  • Strong C/C++ software engineering skills.
  • Experience with scripting language (Lua a plus).

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

