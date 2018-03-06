Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Washington becomes first state to pass law protecting net neutrality

Washington becomes first state to pass law protecting net neutrality

March 6, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
March 6, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    1 comments
More: Serious, Business/Marketing

Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed House Bill 2282 into law yesterday, which will protect the state's residents from the Federal Communication Commission's decision to repeal net neutrality last year.  

This is notable for developers who publish their games through services like Steam or Itch.io, as the future of back-end online services, cloud development services, and online based games are affected by net neutrality being dissolved.

The FCC voted last month to dissolve net neutrality starting on April 23. As it currently stands, net neutrality makes sure that internet providers can't block or limit access to content by offering paid workarounds.

As reported by Engadget, the bill requires that providers selling broadband internet access must publicly disclose how they run their network, which means putting things like network management practices on a "publicly available, easily accessible" site. 

Washington is the first state to pass a bill which protects net neutrality. It will take effect in 90 days, or whenever the FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom order takes effect. 

Some states may follow with similar executive orders when it comes to dealing with the unpopular decision to repeal net neutrality, and ensure that internet service providers won't be able to give preferential treatment to specific companies or websites. 

Related Jobs

Island Brains LLC
Island Brains LLC — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.06.18]
Mobile Game Producer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.18]
UI Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.18]
Director, Gameplay Programming
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.06.18]
Game Designer (Combat)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs reflect on the impact and legacy of Burnout Paradise
Kongregate to launch dev-friendly digital games platform, Kartridge
Road to the IGF: Playables' Kids
Blog: Analyzing the AI behind Total War - Part 5


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image