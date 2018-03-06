Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Designing a new UI system for The Division

March 6, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

The Division was an ambitious project for the team at Ubisoft Massive, who were tasked with designing a UI system from the ground up. So how did they do it? 

In this 2017 GDC talk, Ubisoft Massive's Christian Savoie covers some of the major lessons learned while developing new technology and creating the UI for The Division.

Each lesson Savoie imparts is backed by examples of the challenges the team at Ubisoft Massive encountered when creating a new UI technology specifically for the game. 

UI programmers interested in how the UI was created for The Division may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

