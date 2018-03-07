Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 7, 2018
Khronos expands Vulkan graphics API with dev-requested features

March 7, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
The Khronos Group has launched the next version of its cross-platform open graphics API, Vulkan. 

Version 1.1 expands Vulkan's repertoire with improved developer tools, wide industry adoption, and new specifications for evolved functionality and performance. 

It packs a number of developer-requested features, such as subgroup operations, and also integrates a wide range of proven extensions, like simultaneous rendering and cross-process API interoperability, from Vulkan 1.0. 

A new SPIR-V 1.3 specification also expands the capabilities of the Vulkan shader intermediate representation, supporting subgroup operations and allowing for enhanced compiler optimizations.

"With enhanced developer tools, rigorous conformance testing and the public Vulkan Ecosystem Forum, Khronos is delivering on its goal to develop a complete and vibrant Vulkan ecosystem,” said Arm engineer and Vulkan Working Group chair, Tom Olson.

"Vulkan 1.1 is a response to prioritized industry requests and shows our commitment to delivering a functional roadmap driven by developer needs."

You can find out more about Vulkan 1.1. over on the Vulkan registry and resource pages.

