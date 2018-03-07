PopCap co-founder helps form tabletop studio, Forbidden Games

PopCap co-founder and chief game designer Jason Kapalka is getting into the board game business.

Kapalka, who spent 14 years at the Bejeweled and Plants vs Zombies developer before leaving in 2014, has joined forces with veteran board game designer Glenn Drover to co-found Forbidden Games.

Drover helped create the tabletop versions of Railroad Tycoon and Age of Empires III, and will work with Kapalka to create fast, fun, and accessible board games with the depth of hardcore, multi-hour miniature-fests.

Kapalka will assist Drover by drawing on his experiences at PopCap, suggesting the two companies share a common mantra.

"The original goal of PopCap was simple", he explained, "to treat so-called 'casual' games not as disposable junk, but as gems to polish with all the care and craft of a triple-A title. We believe a great board game is something you should treasure and play for years to come."