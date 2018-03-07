Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rainbow Six Siege breaks its Steam concurrent player record two years after launch

Rainbow Six Siege breaks its Steam concurrent player record two years after launch

March 7, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 7, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Rainbow Six Siege is aging like a fine wine, having just broken its own Steam concurrent player record by hosting over 176,000 players simultaneously. 

On its own that number isn't particularly notable, but when you consider the game had a peak concurrent player count of 20,000 when it launched in December 2015, and around 47,000 in March last year, it becomes a clear indication of how much the title has grown over the past 24 months. 

You'd generally expect a game to hit its highest highs closer to launch, but Ubisoft's popular FPS has done the exact opposite (on Steam, at least. It's less clear how the game is faring on other platforms). 

Those who've been following Siege's progress closely might not be surprised by the news. After all, it's only been a few months since Ubisoft revealed the title had surpassed 25 million players worldwide.

Around the time of that announcement, the French developer-publisher spoke about how back-catalog sales and "player recurring investment" were driving growth, suggesting the company's focus on creating franchises with "long-term visibility" was paying off.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — ORLANDO, Florida, United States
[03.07.18]
Senior Software Engineer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Orlando, Florida, United States
[03.07.18]
Mid Software Engineer
CCP
CCP — London, England, United Kingdom
[03.07.18]
Senior Engineer
CCP
CCP — London, England, United Kingdom
[03.07.18]
Senior Backend Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: How to design for coziness
Devs reflect on the impact and legacy of Burnout Paradise
Kongregate to launch dev-friendly digital games platform, Kartridge
Road to the IGF: Playables' Kids


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image