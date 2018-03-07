Rainbow Six Siege breaks its Steam concurrent player record two years after launch

Rainbow Six Siege is aging like a fine wine, having just broken its own Steam concurrent player record by hosting over 176,000 players simultaneously.

On its own that number isn't particularly notable, but when you consider the game had a peak concurrent player count of 20,000 when it launched in December 2015, and around 47,000 in March last year, it becomes a clear indication of how much the title has grown over the past 24 months.

You'd generally expect a game to hit its highest highs closer to launch, but Ubisoft's popular FPS has done the exact opposite (on Steam, at least. It's less clear how the game is faring on other platforms).

Those who've been following Siege's progress closely might not be surprised by the news. After all, it's only been a few months since Ubisoft revealed the title had surpassed 25 million players worldwide.

Around the time of that announcement, the French developer-publisher spoke about how back-catalog sales and "player recurring investment" were driving growth, suggesting the company's focus on creating franchises with "long-term visibility" was paying off.