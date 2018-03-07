Chat with Fortnite's user experience researcher at 3PM EST

As you may know, Epic Games spent the last few years getting ready to launch Fortnite, a crafting/horde defense game with a very unique reward system. After the game went into an early access mode, late last year Epic suddenly release Fortnite: Battle Royale, a free-to-play PvP mode that's exploded to massive popularity and (infamous) recognition on Good Morning America.

While we at Gamasutra have mostly spent our time in Battle Royale as fodder for better, more talented players, we've been interested in talking to the Epic team about making this kind of transition and discussing the games' design and development. That's why today at 3PM EST, we're going to be talking to UX researcher Ben Lewis-Evans, who's also going to be giving a GDC 2018 talk on the nature of human error and how it applies to game design.

If you're curious about the UX process behind Fortnite's player interactions, you should swing by and ask your questions! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas