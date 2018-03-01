Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Volition, Creative Assembly, and more are hiring now!

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Volition, Creative Assembly, and more are hiring now!

March 7, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Sr. AnimatorDeep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is seeking an experienced Senior Animator with fluent knowledge of at least one 3D software package and proficiency in realistic motion to join its Illinois-based studio. A dev in this role will create compelling animation for in-game motion s and real-time cinematic scenes and plan complex game-side animation systems. 

Cinematic Designer, Remedy Entertainment

Location: Helsinki, Finland

Remedy is looking for a cinematic designer to create memorable gaming experiences through a well-balanced mix of compelling narrative and intense action. As Cinematic Designer, your responsibilities will be to collaborate with cross-disciplinary teams, harnessing their expertise to obtain the building blocks which will allow you to design and implement AAA cinematic sequences.

Mobile Game Producer, Island Brains

Location: San Mateo, California

Island Brains is seeking a curious and energetic self-starter to join its studio in the role of Mobile Game Producer. The responsibilities of this position include producing and launching mobile games and managing online marketing initiatives for the private equity firm. Ideal candidates have worked in mobile gaming and app development for 2-5 years.

Tools Programmer, Creative Assembly

Location: Horsham, England

As a tools programmer at Creative Assembly, you will be an essential part of the team and work on developing the studio's in-house, multi-platform, tools and pipeline built using C++. Your mission is to make an efficient and user-friendly pipeline where our content creators can easily develop new game features.

Sr. Backend Engineer, CCP

Location: London, England

CCP London is looking for a Senior Backend Engineer to join the team, who will be responsible for driving forward the design and architecture of all aspects of server-side development. The studio is seeking someone with extensive experience developing and maintaining low-latency, high-availability, performant micro service-based cloud architecture, including containerisation and orchestration – ideally for scalable, complex MMOs.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.07.18]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Ubiquity6
Ubiquity6 — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.07.18]
Software Engineer, Augmented Reality Multiplayer Networking
Pixel Pool
Pixel Pool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[03.07.18]
Software Engineer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — ORLANDO, Florida, United States
[03.07.18]
Senior Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


