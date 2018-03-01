Attend GDC 101 at GDC this year to get the most out of your show!

Two weeks from today we'll be smack dab in the middle of the 2018 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, and organizers are preparing a special session that will help you get the most out of your time at the show.

It's a special event called GDC 101, and it's taking place on Tuesday, March 20th (two weeks from today!) at 5 PM Pacific on the third floor of the Moscone Convention Center's West Hall.

If it’s your first time attending GDC, or if you just want to get a quick overview of what to see and do at the show, you want to attend this crash course on getting the most out of your time at GDC 2018. Covering everything from GDC program specifics to general best practices for networking, GDC 101 will give you tips and tricks to choose the right sessions, meet more people, and achieve your goals. Don't miss it!

