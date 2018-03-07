Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
HQ Trivia app secures $15 million in funding

March 7, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

The mobile app HQ Trivia has raised $15 million in funding through an investment from venture capital firm Founders Fund and Lightspeed Venture Partners, both of which previously invested money in the New York-based startup.

As reported by Variety, this now puts the live-streaming game show app at a post-investment value of $100 million. 

HQ Trivia has players answer multiple choice questions in 10 seconds for the chance to win a cash prize, and is currently the top rated trivia app Apple's app store.

Since launching last August, HQ Trivia has garnered audiences of more than 1 million live viewers daily, reaching around 2 million viewers this past Sunday.

The company plans to use the new funds to hire additional engineers, and possibly publish the game to more regions internationally after recently launching a version of the app in the U.K.

